What's the story

BMW has unveiled the 2026 iX, the upgraded version of its electric SUV. The revamped model, which has been in production for four years, now comes with a more affordable variant for the US market.

Previously exclusive to Europe as the base xDrive40, the cost-effective trim has been rebranded as the xDrive45 for American consumers.

The other two models have also undergone name changes with the xDrive50 becoming the xDrive60 and M60 being renamed as M70.