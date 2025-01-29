2026 BMW iX e-SUV debuts with refreshed design, improved range
What's the story
BMW has unveiled the 2026 iX, the upgraded version of its electric SUV. The revamped model, which has been in production for four years, now comes with a more affordable variant for the US market.
Previously exclusive to Europe as the base xDrive40, the cost-effective trim has been rebranded as the xDrive45 for American consumers.
The other two models have also undergone name changes with the xDrive50 becoming the xDrive60 and M60 being renamed as M70.
Design upgrades
BMW iX's design and customization options
The 2026 BMW iX sports an updated kidney grille with an illuminated contour, redesigned headlights with slightly angled vertical daytime running lights, and new color options.
For the first time, BMW is offering an optional M Sport Package for a more aggressive look.
Several fresh colors are also available for customization including Dune Gray, Arctic Race Blue, Carbon Black, Individual Frozen Deep Gray and Space Silver Metallic (not for the US).
Performance details
2026 BMW iX: A look at the performance
While the entry-level iX xDrive45 is powered by a 100.1kWh battery pack, its counterparts get larger packs of 113.4kWh and 112.8kWh for the xDrive60 and M Performance model, respectively.
All three models also come standard with a heat pump for better efficiency.
The iX xDrive45 can cover an impressive distance of 502km on a single charge. The EV has dual motors that push out a combined 402hp/700Nm.
Cost and availability
Pricing and availability
The iX xDrive45 starts at $76,325 (roughly ₹66 lakh), $12,100 cheaper than the former entry-level model, the xDrive50.
The mid-range trim, now dubbed the xDrive60, is priced a little higher at $89,675 (approximately ₹67 lakh), $1,250 more than its predecessor.
However, the price hike is justified with a 20hp increase (total output: 536hp/765Nm) in power over the outgoing xDrive50.
The xDrive60 boasts a range of up to 710km in Europe while the US variant will be good for around 500km.
Top model
BMW iX M70: The top-tier model
The top-tier iX M70, which costs $112,675 (roughly ₹84 lakh), now offers a whopping 650hp. This is a notable 40hp bump over the M60 it replaces.
Even though the performance-oriented nature of the vehicle means a slightly lower range of 486km, BMW claims the new model is more economical than the old one.
The price of this performance-oriented variant is the same as the old M60 at $112,675.