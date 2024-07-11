In short Simplifying... In short BMW is recalling nearly 400,000 cars in the US, including certain 3 Series models from 2006-2012, due to faulty airbags.

Dealerships will inspect and replace the airbag module for free, with owners being notified by mail from August 23.

For more details, owners can contact BMW's customer service or the NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

No accidents or injuries have been reported yet

BMW recalls nearly 4L cars in US over faulty airbags

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:38 pm Jul 11, 202402:38 pm

What's the story BMW has recalled over 390,000 vehicles in the US, due to a potential issue with airbag inflators, that could explode and cause serious injury or death. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that the original steering wheel in these cars may have been replaced with a Sport/M-sport steering wheel, equipped with a Takata inflator. Despite the severity of this issue, no accidents or injuries related to this problem have been reported according to BMW's latest report.

Scope

Details of the affected models and recall plan

The recall affects 394,029 vehicles, including certain 2006-2011 3 Series sedan models and 2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon units. Also included is the 2009-2011 3 Series (335d). To rectify this issue, BMW dealerships will inspect and replace the driver's airbag module if necessary, at no cost to vehicle owners. BMW plans to notify affected owners via mail starting August 23 about this recall.

Customer service

Contact information for recall details

Vehicle owners in the US, seeking more information about this recall can contact BMW's customer service by dialing 1-800-525-7417. Alternatively, they can reach out to the NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236. These channels provide additional details and support regarding the recall, ensuring that all affected owners are well-informed and assisted throughout the process.