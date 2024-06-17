In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian national Nikhil Gupta, accused of hiring a hitman to assassinate designated terrorist Pannun, has been extradited to the US from Prague.

The alleged plot has stirred controversy between India and the US, with India denying involvement and promising to investigate.

Pannun, however, claims that senior members of the Indian government were behind the plot.

Extradition of Nikhil Gupta to US

Pannun 'murder plot': Indian national Nikhil Gupta extradited to US

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:30 am Jun 17, 202409:30 am

What's the story An Indian national suspected of involvement in a failed assassination plot against Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Nikhil Gupta, has been extradited to the United States from the Czech Republic. The federal Bureau of Prisons website and a source familiar with the matter confirmed this information to news agency Reuters. US federal prosecutors have accused Gupta of conspiring with an Indian government official to kill Pannun.

Arrest details

Gupta's arrest and extradition details

Gupta traveled from India to Prague in June last year, where he was arrested by Czech authorities. His plea to avoid extradition to the US was dismissed by a Czech court last month, leading to his extradition by the Czech justice minister. The Bureau of Prisons website indicates that Gupta, aged 52, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is expected to be produced before a federal court in New York on Monday.

Details

Gupta hired hitman to kill Pannun: Prosecutors

Federal prosecutors allege that Gupta hired a hitman to kill Pannun and paid $15,000 in advance. They allege that an unnamed Indian government official was involved in it. Gupta through his attorney has denied the charges and has said he has been "unfairly charged." Gupta's extradition comes ahead of the New Delhi visit of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for the annual ICET dialog. The issue is expected to be raised by Sullivan before his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

Over allegations

India-US trading barbs over Pannun since last November

Indian and American authorities have been trading barbs over the issue of Pannun's alleged assassination plot since last November. It started after a report in the Financial Times claimed that the US government thwarted a plan to assassinate designated terrorist Pannun on US soil. While New Delhi has denied all accusations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the country is committed to the law and vowed to thoroughly probe the case.

Reactions

Pannun's reaction to Gupta's extradition

The Indian government has distanced itself from the plot against Pannun, stating it contradicts government policy and promising to formally investigate security concerns raised by Washington. Notably, last month, Washington expressed satisfaction with India's initial efforts to ensure accountability in the alleged plots but emphasized that much more still needs to be done. Meanwhile, Pannun welcomed Gupta's extradition, but said he is merely "a foot soldier." He alleged that those who hired Gupta were senior members of the Indian government.