Germany legalizes personal use of cannabis for adults

By Riya Baibhawi 12:53 pm Apr 01, 202412:53 pm

What's the story In a historic decision, Germany has legalized the personal use of cannabis for adults starting Monday. The new law allows individuals to possess up to 25 grams of the dried substance and grow a maximum of three marijuana plants in their homes. The decision follows intense discussions about the potential benefits and drawbacks of making the drug more readily available. A number of countries have legalized the use of cannabis, including Canada, Georgia, as well as some states in America.

Why does this story matter?

The move is aimed at safeguarding the younger population from harmful substances. With the decision, the German government aims to weaken the black market and curb the circulation of contaminated cannabis. However, this viewpoint has been met with skepticism concerning its possible effects on young people, particularly in terms of increased accessibility and normalization of cannabis use.

Concerns over normalization of cannabis among youth

Katja Seidel, a therapist from Tannenhof Berlin-Brandenburg, expressed her concerns about the new law. Speaking to AFP, she stated that the legislation could lead to normalizing cannabis use among young people due to its increased availability. "Access to the product will be easier, its image will change and become more normalized, especially among young people," Seidel said, adding that she expected to see an increase in cannabis use "at least initially."

Protective measures and health campaigns in place

The new law strictly prohibits anyone under 18 from consuming cannabis and includes protective measures such as banning smoking cannabis within 100 meters of schools, kindergartens, playgrounds or sports centers. Moreover, German health minister Karl Lauterbach has pledged to launch an extensive campaign to educate young people about the health risks associated with cannabis use and strengthen prevention programs.

Critics question effectiveness of media campaigns

Critics remain skeptical about the effectiveness of media campaigns. Boris Knoblich, a representative for Tannenhof Berlin-Brandenburg organization, argued that such initiatives do not resonate with young people. He suggested that direct interaction was more impactful: "What works is someone who goes in and talks to them over a coffee without a teacher there." Nearly, 8.8% of adults in Germany aged 18-64 said they had consumed cannabis at least once in the preceding 12 months to 2021, as per government data.