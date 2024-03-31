Next Article

01:44 pm Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has banned the use of red carpets for federal ministers and government figures at official events. The ban was communicated through an official announcement by the Cabinet Division. The only exception to this rule will be diplomatic receptions, where red carpets will still be allowed. The ban on red carpets at official events is part of a broader government initiative to foster a more responsible attitude toward public finances.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The move was made as part of austerity measures to cut down on unnecessary expenditures in the cash-strapped nation. According to a Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, Pakistan faced one of the worst economic crises in its history in 2023, with poverty, inflation, and unemployment skyrocketing, threatening millions of people's rights to health and food.

Voluntary sacrifice

Cabinet members forgo salaries and benefits

Earlier, Sharif and his Cabinet voluntarily chose not to accept their salaries and benefits due to the fragile economic condition of the country. This move mirrors the actions of President Asif Ali Zardari, who also declined his salary and benefits due to the country's economic challenges. The president deemed it necessary not to burden the national exchequer and chose to forgo his salary.

Financial assistance

Pakistan seeks aid from International Monetary Fund

In light of the country's economic and security issues, Sharif's administration plans to request more aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This follows a staff-level agreement with the IMF for the release of the final installment of $1.1 billion. The amount is part of the IMF's $3 billion rescue package for Pakistan, which was approved last July. Pakistan is now planning to seek a new bailout of up to $8 billion when the current one expires this month.