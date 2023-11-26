Who is Anmol Mehmood, Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq's best friend-turned-wife

By Tanvi Gupta Nov 26, 2023

Cricketer Imam-ul-Haq tied the knot with best friend Anmol Mehmood

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq married his long-time friend and girlfriend Anmol Mehmood in a private ceremony in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday. He announced the news on his social media handles, stating, "Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story." The couple's ethereal wedding photos and videos quickly took over social media platforms.

'Solidified the bond of best friendship'

Imam shared heartwarming pictures with his wife on social media, expressing the joy of finding a life partner in his best friend. The cricketer stated, "Today, I not only married my best friend but also found my forever home in your heart." According to Samaa TV, Mehmood happens to be his distant relative, and their love story unfolded during a cricket series in New Zealand.

Take a look at pictures from couple's wedding ceremony here

Wedding celebrations and star-studded guest list

The wedding festivities began with a Qawwali night on Thursday, followed by the nikah ceremony on Saturday and the valima reception on Sunday. Cricketing stars like former captain of the Pakistan national cricket team Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, and other teammates were expected to be in attendance. Former players and management personnel were also rumored to be on the guest list.

Who is Mehmood? Everything to know

Imam's wife, Mehmood, maintains a low profile, with limited details available about her. Per media reports, she is believed to be in her late 20s, but her birth date and exact age remain undisclosed. A medical professional by occupation, Mehmood was born in Pakistan before her family relocated to Norway. Details about how exactly she met Imam and her parents' names are also not publicly known.

Mehmood's pre-wedding festivities took place in Norway

Mehmood reportedly celebrated her mehendi ceremony in Norway before the wedding in Lahore. She shared her look from the event on Instagram, giving fans a peek into the excitement surrounding her big day. Pakistani fashion designer HSY earlier discreetly revealed the identity of Imam's wife by posting a picture of her on social media with the caption "Imam ki Anmol" (Imam's Anmol), tagging the couple.