OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal is going to be a father!

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:43 pm Oct 13, 202306:43 pm

Ritesh Agarwal, Geetansha Sood are going to be parents soon!

OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal shared a piece of happy news with his followers on Friday. Posing gleefully with his wife-entrepreneur Geetansha Sood, the businessman announced the couple was soon going to be parents. Alongside the update, Agarwal also penned a long note for Sood, highlighting how she always stood beside him, as they crossed various milestones as teenagers, then partners, and now as parents.

'There was only one constant who was by my side'

Agarwal revealed on X that he met Sood 11 years ago, at a time when he was trying to convince his family of his wishes to start a business from scratch. "There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones...we've been through so much together," the OYO Rooms honcho wrote.

Marrying Sood was Agarwal's 'happiest moment'

The 29-year-old entrepreneur penned how his wedding day was one of the happiest moments of his life and how excited he was to share parenthood with Sood now. "Our coming of age may have come and gone but I'm glad I got to share it all with you. It's time to share parenthood!" He also asked for "best recommendations for nappies, strollers, and toys."

The pair got hitched in March this year

The would-be parents got married in March this year. Their high-profile reception in Delhi was attended by the biggest names in the world of startups. From Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Lenskart's Piyush Bansal and Softbank's Masayoshi Son, several figures marked their presence. Agarwal had notably met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February to extend an invite to his big day.

Know more about Sood, Agarwal

Like Agarwal, Sood is also an entrepreneur. According to reports, hailing from Lucknow, she is the director of Farmation Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a Kanpur-based firm. She has previously worked at organizations like DRDO, Facebook, and Microsoft. The duo met each other in college in Delhi. Agarwal, meanwhile, is one of the most successful Indian entrepreneurs, launching OYO when he was only 19.