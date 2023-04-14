Lifestyle

Can the father's age cause genetic abnormalities in babies

Seems like men too have a biological clock

It is widely acknowledged that older mothers face a higher risk of birth defects, but the impact of fathers' age is often overlooked. While the focus has traditionally been on women's biological clocks, recent studies have revealed that a father's age can also play a vital role in their child's health. So, does a father's age increase the risk of birth defects? Let's explore.

The growing trend of delayed marriages

The traditional views on marriage have undergone a significant shift over the past decade, with many people choosing to delay tying the knot. More people are prioritizing their careers over weddings now. There's also a decrease in the stigma around being unmarried or marrying later in life. Some may have had unsuccessful relationships and are taking more time to find the right partner.

Celebs joining the bandwagon too

The trend of having children later in life is not limited to the general public, as celebrities joined the bandwagon years ago. Stars like Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, George Clooney, and Bruce Willis welcomed their children in their 50s. Rowan Atkinson, familiarly known as Mr. Bean, birthed a daughter at 62. This indicates a growing trend of men delaying fatherhood until later in life.

Is there a link between father's age and birth defects?

Yes, a 2019 study says so. According to the study, there is a correlation between advanced paternal age and an increased incidence of congenital diseases, like heart malformations, as well as oral, palate, and lip cleft. The study also suggests that mental disorders, including autism, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, low IQ levels, and ADHD, are more common in children born to fathers of advanced age.

Health risks in children born to older fathers abound

In another study of approximately 400,000 individuals born in Israel during the 1980s, it was discovered that fathers older than 40 had an almost six times higher risk of having a child with autism. Additionally, other research has shown that the children of older fathers are at an increased risk of developing childhood leukemia, breast cancer, and prostate cancer.

What's the age bracket for men for birthing healthy children?

Men are generally advised to embrace fatherhood in their late 20s to early 30s as their fertility begins to decline after their mid-thirties. Post-mid-thirties, there is a greater risk of mutations occurring in sperm that can result in pregnancies with potential complications. Infertility specialist Dr. Rutvij Dalal, Director, Janini IVF, mentions that men under 50 (maximum age) are capable of producing healthy babies.

How to assess your potential to have a healthy child?

Dr. Dalal recommends men take routine semen analysis to keep a check on their sperm health. "If one wants to be more sure of birthing abnormalities-free babies, one can go for a sperm aneuploidy test," he adds. The presence of aneuploid sperm can have adverse effects on the rate of successful pregnancies and is associated with recurrent pregnancy loss.

How to increase your chances of having a healthy child?

According to Dr. Dalal, to maintain healthy testosterone levels, it is essential to refrain from consuming alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs. Additionally, "Incorporating nuts that are rich in omega fatty acids into one's diet, avoiding getting diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure, and engaging in physical activity such as walking and exercises are important for maintaining sperm health," he recommends.