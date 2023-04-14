Lifestyle

Try these gondhoraj lebu recipes at home

Packed with essential compounds like citronellol, nerol, limonene, and alkaloids, gondhoraj lebu - a cousin of kaffir lime, has a unique flavor and aroma that can add a nice kick to dishes. Used as a flavoring agent in Bengali and Oriental cuisine, it is high in vitamin C, aids digestion, and gives you radiant skin. These gondhoraj lebu recipes will freshen up your day.

Gondhoraj momo

Mix all-purpose flour, water, gondhoraj lime juice, and refined oil to make a soft dough. For the filling, mix together finely-chopped veggies, soya sauce, black pepper, salt, gondhoraj lebu zest, ginger-garlic paste, onion, and gondhoraj lime juice. Roll out a thin layer from the dough, add the stuffing, and seal the dough. Steam the momos for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot with spicy coriander chutney.

Gondhoraj pulao

Wash and drain gobindobhog rice and keep aside. Mix together water, yogurt, and gondhoraj lime juice. Saute cashew nuts and raisins in ghee. Add rice, stir well, and saute for three-five minutes. Add prepared gondhoraj ghol, salt, sugar, gondhoraj leaves, cashews, raisins, and warm water, cover and cook well. Add gondhoraj zest and ghee, and let it rest for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot.

Coconut and gondhoraj lebu pudding

Cook coconut milk in a saucepan. Add sugar, mix, and cook well for two minutes. Add agar agar and cook again. Strain the mixture, transfer it to molds, and refrigerate for one hour. Cook together gondhoraj juice, water, sugar, and gondhoraj lebu zest, and refrigerate the mixture. De-mold the pudding, drizzle the gondhoraj lebu compote, and gondhoraj zest over it, and serve.

Gondhoraj ice cream

Add fresh cream and powdered sugar to a bowl and beat well. Add gondhoraj lime juice and condensed milk to it and beat again. Pour the cream mixture into a pan and sprinkle gondhoraj lime zest on top. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and freeze for two hours. Beat the mixture again, cover, and freeze overnight. And your ice cream is ready.

Gondhoraj chicken

Mix together yogurt and chicken pieces. Blend together garlic pods, onion, green chilies, and water to make a fine paste. Strain the juice from the paste and add it to the chicken. Add gondhoraj lime and regular lemon juice, gondhoraj zest, salt, and coriander powder, and mix well. Cook cardamom pods, chicken pieces, beaten yogurt, water, chilies, and gondhoraj leaves in ghee. Serve hot.