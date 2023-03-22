Lifestyle

Navroz 2023: 5 delectable Parsi sweet recipes you must try

These recipes are a must-try on Navroz

Navroz or Persian New Year is here and it's time to spend some quality time with your friends and family while gorging on delectable dishes. Parsi cuisine is characterized by a mix of sweet and spicy with the use of diverse ingredients. Apart from traditional and rich dishes, there are various Parsi sweets that are equally tempting. Here are five Parsi dessert recipes.

Parsi sev

Roast vermicelli in an oil-greased pan until they turn golden brown. Add sugar and stir for three-four minutes. Gradually add water and cook for two minutes. Stir the mixture well to make sure that the vermicelli strands are soft but separate. Add vanilla essence and cardamom-nutmeg powder and mix well. Garnish with silvered fried almonds and raisins and serve warm.

Ravo

Ravo is a creamy porridge-like dish that is a must-have during Navroz. Add cardamom and cinnamon to a grinder and grind them into a fine powder. Cook semolina in ghee for 10-12 minutes. Pour water and sugar, stir well, and cook. Add milk and cook again. Add cardamom and cinnamon powder and mix well. Garnish with cashews, raisins, and almonds, and serve.

Malai khaja

Sieve flour, add melted ghee, and knead into a soft dough. Make thin rotis out of the dough. Mix melted ghee with cornflour and apply on each roti. Roll them and cut them into pieces. Further, give them half cut. Mix dry fruits, and khoya, prepare small balls, place into each cut, and seal. Fry the khajas, and pour sugar syrup on top.

Lagan nu custard

Cook together sugar and full cream milk. Grind nutmeg and cardamom into a fine powder. Add this spice powder to the milk along with almonds, chironji, and vanilla essence, and mix well. Add cream to the milk and fold the mixture into beaten eggs. Pour into a prepared dish, add more nuts and spices, and butter. Bake for 30 minutes and serve.

Mithoo dahi

This thick and luscious yogurt is the perfect end to a meal. Boil milk in a thick-bottomed pan. Add sugar and simmer for eight-10 minutes. Mix gelatine with warm water and stir well until well dissolved. Add nutmeg powder, yogurt, vanilla essence, and cardamom powder, and stir again. Transfer to a bowl, sprinkle saffron on top, and let it set overnight. Serve chilled.