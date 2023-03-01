Lifestyle

5 traditional desserts to try when in Goa

5 traditional desserts to try when in Goa

Written by Sneha Das Mar 01, 2023, 01:11 pm 2 min read

These Goan desserts have a distinct and unique flavor

Packed with mild and aromatic flavors, Goan cuisine is largely influenced by Konkani, Saraswat, South Indian, British, and Portuguese cuisines. Apart from the local seafood and variety of alcoholic beverages, Goa is also known for its sinful desserts that are usually made with jaggery, coconut milk, coconut, and Goan red rice. Here are five desserts that you must try when in Goa.

Bebinca

Made with eggs, flour, and coconut milk, bebinca is a multi-layered cake that is usually served warm, with vanilla ice cream. This traditional Goan dessert has a sweet, and buttery taste with flavorful spice notes and a rubbery texture. It usually has between seven-16 layers and is popular during Christmas. It is believed that a nun called Bebiana first made it in old Goa.

Kokad

Also called cocada, kokad is a cookie-cum barfi-like dessert that is a popular Christmas sweet in Goa. Usually prepared with fine semolina, coconut, and hints of vanilla essence, this sweet dish is originally white in color. You can dip the kokad in some hot chocolate and savor it. For its melt-in-the-mouth texture, it is also popularly relished in other parts of the country.

Perad

Made during the Christmas season, perad is a classic Goan sweet that is usually prepared using guava, sugar, butter, and lemon. Also called guava cheese, this sweet has a reddish brown hue and an extremely soft and chewy texture. You can have it on toast for breakfast when it is not fully cooked or as a dessert when fully cooked.

Nevri

Usually made during Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, and even Christmas, nevri is a deep-fried sweet dumpling that has a stuffing of coconut, grated jaggery, poppy seeds, almonds, cardamom, and sugar. It is basically the Goan version of the North Indian gujiya. This sweet must be consumed in two-three days due to the fresh coconut in it. It also has a spicy version.

Channa doss

Made with Bengal gram, scraped coconut, sugar, cardamom, and ghee, channa doss or doce is a Goan sweet which is usually served at weddings. This barfi-like sweet requires a lot of patience to make as it involves a lot of stirring. The sweet has a dry crust and is soft from the inside. It can be stored in an airtight container for several days.