Dolphin Awareness Month: 5 'fin-tastic' facts about our aquatic friends

Mar 01, 2023

Every year, March is observed as Dolphin Awareness Month

'March' for dolphins! Among the smartest aquatic beings and super-friendly ones too, dolphins splash their way into our hearts with their adorableness. However, it's a pity that they are subject to cruelty, especially in Japan where large-scale merciless dolphin killings are hidden from the public eye. Today we begin the new month by spreading awareness about dolphins and learning five fun facts about them.

Fact 1: Dolphins have larger brains than humans

A human brain weighs 1300 gm while that of a dolphin does 1600 gm. They also have a better neocortex, which is a part of the mind that allows one to solve problems and practice self-awareness. Not just that, researchers have found the presence of gangly neurons in dolphin brains, which are responsible for emotions, social bondings, and the ability to read minds.

Fact 2: Every dolphin has a unique whistle

Just like how we have different voices and names, the same is the case with dolphins! Every dolphin has a signature and unique whistle that signals its presence to its counterparts. Apart from whistling, these cutesy marine creatures produce a host of other sounds, which are currently being studied by many researchers around the world using algorithms and recording devices.

Fact 3: Dolphins can swim about 20-25 mph

Dolphins are among the fastest swimmers in the world. On normal days, these loveable beings swim seven to eight miles per hour. However, when they are in a rush, their speed has been clocked at 25 miles per hour! For this, they use their tail fin, also called flukes, to thrust through the water and generate force.

Fact 4: Dolphins sleep with one eye open

When it is time to rest, these folks sleep with one eye open! They shut down one hemisphere of their brain and close the opposite eye. This helps them monitor what is going on around them, regulate their breathing, and save themselves from falling prey to bigger predators. So in 24 hours, each side of their brain gets about four hours of sleep.

Fact 5: Dolphins have the longest memory among all animals

Dolphins never forget as they have the best memory among all animals on the planet. As per a study conducted back in 2013, researchers concluded that even after a whopping 20 years of separation, dolphins were able to identify the whistles of their companions! These gregarious folks know who to remember and whom not to mingle with.