Lifestyle

5 offbeat career options to showcase your creative flair

5 offbeat career options to showcase your creative flair

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 01, 2023, 10:38 am 2 min read

Unleash your creativity by choosing one of these career fields

The essence of creativity lies in the ability to generate, develop, and express unique and original ideas. This is a skill that can be applied to virtually any industry. The range of possible jobs for creative people is much wider than you can possibly imagine. But here we are going to talk about five offbeat and unconventional career options in the creative field.

Food stylists

To be a food stylist, you have to be a part sculptor, part chef, and a part engineer. It is a great career option for people who have a flair for visual arts and the ability to pay attention to detail. If you have an interest in food and you want to get started in this field, take up a course in culinary arts.

Wedding dance choreographer

It is always fun to see clumsy couples dancing at weddings. What's more fun is teaching them how to dance. Of course, you cannot expect them to be a pro at it, so it's a career that you will enjoy. It will reward you well. All you need is a solid background in dance and the skills to manage people.

Foley artist

You must have noticed background sounds in movies, TV shows, or advertisements such as the sounds of footsteps, a sword being drawn from a sheath, or the swishing of the breeze as it passes by. These background sounds are created by Foley artists. It is not easy to enter this field; the best you can do is to work under an established Foley artist.

Landscape architects

These are the architects who are responsible for designing parks, playgrounds, gardens, green roofs, and other outdoor spaces. Businesses, governments, private homes, and recreational facilities hire them for their expertise. As a landscape architect, you will be required to meet with clients, and prepare site plans and cost estimates. To enter this field, you will need a bachelor's degree in landscape architecture.

Makeup artist

You must have come across Instagram reels featuring artists with extremely creative makeup looks. That's what makeup artists do. They can transform actors into hideous monsters, or help brides look their best for their weddings. Film and TV show makers will hire you, or you can also open your own independent studio. While it may require no degree, a flair for art is mandatory.