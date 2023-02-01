Lifestyle

These desi destinations will give you perfect international feels

Why visit foreign locations when our country is blessed with such breathtaking spots? From gorgeous beaches and shimmering lakes to snow-capped peaks and lush green forests, many destinations in India resemble international settings. These places are easily accessible and a lot cheaper than foreign destinations. Here are five places in India that will make you feel like you are on an international trip.

Shillong over Scotland

Also called the Scotland of the East, Shillong in Meghalaya is surrounded by shimmering waterfalls, sparkling lakes, lush grasslands, and mesmerizing valleys. Known for its serene natural beauty, the winding roads and rolling hills of Shillong will remind you of the Scottish highlands. The pleasant weather also resembles its European counterpart. October to May is the best time to visit this magical place.

Alleppey, Kerala over Venice, Italy

Alleppey in Kerala was labeled the "Venice of the East" by Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India in the early 20th century. The beautiful destination resembles Venice in Italy with its emerald backwater boat rides, tranquil canals, lagoons, and stunning beaches. Take a ride in one of the houseboats in the famed backwaters to enjoy the beauty of Alleppey.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand over Antelope Valley, California

If you want to get the spring vibes of the beautiful Antelope Valley in California, US, then plan a trip to the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. This UNESCO world heritage site is located at an elevation of 3,658 meters above sea level. The valley boasts hundreds of rare species of wildflowers and medicinal plants which are exclusive to this place.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh over Switzerland

If you cannot visit the winter wonderland of Switzerland due to budget constraints, then head on to Khajjiar in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh which has a striking resemblance to the foreign location. Often called the mini Switzerland of India, the place is surrounded by snow-capped Himalayan mountains, amazing flora and fauna, and crystal-clear lakes. Visit between October-March to witness snowfall in Khajjiar.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands over Maldives

Maldives is the dream honeymoon destination synonymous with the thought of clear turquoise waters. However, if you wish to get the same exotic feels of the Maldives in India at an affordable rate, then a trip to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the best option for you. Luxurious resorts, thrilling water sports, and pristine beaches will give you Maldives vibes.