Here's how you can break 5 negative thought patterns

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 01, 2023

Have you ever found yourself stuck in negative thought patterns? Do you believe that you aren't good enough? How about the feeling that nobody cares? If you answered all of them with a "yes," this article is just for you. We have collated the five most common negative thought patterns that keep you from achieving your goal, and ways to break them off.

Thinking I-can't-do-it

Saying you can't do it is the most devastating phrase you can tell yourself. And you tend to experience what you tell yourself. Thinking that you can't do something signals your brain to restrict itself. Instead, saying you can, indicates that your mind is open to new challenges. Believing in your capabilities is the first step to achieving your goals.

Thinking nobody-cares

There will be times when you feel alone, and this feeling may lead you to believe that nobody cares. It can be difficult to deal with such a belief. Understand, that you don't have much control over what people think about you. Moreover, that is just your assumption. Instead of making assumptions, focus on cultivating relationships with those who do care about you.

Thinking I-am-not-good-enough

Believing that you aren't good enough only gives way to self-pity and self-doubt. Instead of believing that you aren't good enough, recite positive affirmations that you are worthy of all you desire in life. Recall the moments when you were praised for your abilities, and remember the things that you like about yourself. This awareness may help you break your I-am-not-good-enough thought pattern.

Thinking I-don't-think-I'll-ever

When you doubt if you'll ever be able to do what you want to do, you are at the very first instance sabotaging your chance of doing it. Don't limit yourself by dwelling on such unpleasant thoughts. Instead, feed your brain with positive thoughts to build confidence over time. Tell yourself "I am confident enough that I will."

Thinking consequences-will-be-bad

Worrying about the worst-case scenarios will make those very scenarios come true. Always remember, your thoughts have the power to influence your results. Imagine what it would be like if the best-case scenario happens. By doing this you set your bar high, and even if you fall a little short, you will still reach farther than you were before.