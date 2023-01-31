Lifestyle

5 massages to treat your partner with this Valentine's Day

Written by Sneha Das Jan 31, 2023, 07:10 pm 3 min read

These sensual massages will help your partner relax

Valentine's Day is around the corner; how about ditching the usual commercialized gifts like overpriced chocolates and flowers this time, and reconnecting with your partner romantically by helping them relax with a caring massage? Touching, rubbing, and kneading your partner into bliss will help create a special moment between the two of you. Couples must try these sensual yet effective massage techniques this Valentine's.

How to set the mood for the massage

If you want to create a spa-like mood at home, plan ahead of time and set up a calm ambiance for the perfect massage session. Turn on soft and romantic music, light scented candles around the room for a dim glow, and remember to put away your phones. Get some pillows and choose the right massage oil to glide effortlessly over their skin.

Foot massage

A foot massage can help your partner de-stress and relax after a tiring day and improve their mood instantly. First, give them a warm foot bath with Epsom salts. Let their feet rest on a pillow. Rotate the ankles and toes gently. Massage foot cream into the soles with gentle pressure. Pinch their Achilles tendon, and rub your fingers down toward the heel repeatedly.

Head massage

If you want to tell your partner how much you love them, then give them a relaxing and soothing head massage this Valentine's Day to melt away all their stresses. Start applying light to medium pressure on the scalp using your fingertips. Massage in small circles covering your partner's entire head. Next, use lavender oil to massage their head for some extra relaxation.

Neck massage

A pleasurable neck massage amid dim lighting and a well-scented room is possibly one of the best gifts for your partner this Valentine's Day. Have them lie down on their back. Take aromatic massage oil and with light, long strokes on their neck warm up the muscles. Massage the neck and shoulder with your fingertips. At times, gently squeeze their earlobes during the process.

Palm massage

An intimate and romantic palm massage can release the stress and anxiety of your partner and allow the love to flow from your hands to theirs. Gently massage the inner section of their palm and use the pads of your fingers to circle your partner's outer palm. Slowly move to the center and press using your thumbs applying gentle pressure.

Back massage

Have your partner lie face-down and spread warmed massage oil across their back. Massage from the waist to the shoulders using gliding movements in long and even strokes while applying light to medium pressure to warm up their back muscles. Next, use shorter, circular strokes to stimulate relaxation. You can also apply twists in a fluid motion for a more romantic and playful touch.