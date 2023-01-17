Lifestyle

Love raita? Try these easy-peasy recipes for a flavorsome meal

Written by Sneha Das Jan 17, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

These raita recipes are easy, delicious, and wholesome

A popular side dish in Indian cuisine, raita perks up every meal and has a cooling effect on the body. It is usually made with yogurt, spices, herbs, raw or cooked vegetables, and even fruits. This easy-to-make dish goes best with spicy and fiery gravies, pulao, or biryani. Here are five super tempting raita recipes you can try at home.

Onion raita

This onion raita is packed with spicy flavors of chili powder, green chili, and cumin. The addition of yogurt and cream gives it a soft, velvety texture and a mild flavor. Whisk together yogurt, salt, and cream. Add sliced onions, chopped green chilies, cumin powder, and coriander leaves, and mix everything well. Garnish with roasted and crushed cumin and chili powder. Serve chilled.

Spinach raita

This yogurt-based dish is refreshing and is best enjoyed with biryani, pulao, and dal-roti. A nutrient-rich green leafy vegetable, spinach strengthens your immune system, boosts hydration, prevents anemia, and curbs your appetite. Whisk together curd and blanched spinach paste. Add lime grated rind, ground cumin, grated nutmeg, salt, and pepper, and blend everything well. Serve chilled with your favorite food. Enjoy!

Almond raita

Rich in vitamin E, dietary fibers, protein, magnesium, and healthy fats, almonds help in weight loss, lowers blood sugar levels, and reduce cholesterol. This almond raita is nourishing, healthy, and tastes delicious. Whisk yogurt in a bowl. Add roasted cumin powder, roasted chopped garlic, black pepper, and coriander leaves. Whisk well. Now add ghee, almond flakes, and olive oil. Mix well and serve.

Beetroot and pistachio raita

Made with beetroot puree, this bright-colored raita recipe is healthy and is the perfect accompaniment to pair your meals with. Dry roast pistachios for three-four minutes and blend them into a coarse powder form. Whisk together yogurt and beetroot puree. Add salt, red chili powder, powdered pistachios, mint leaves, and roasted cumin powder. Mix well. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

Pineapple raita

Made with juicy pineapples, this sweet and savory-flavored raita will add a nice twist to your main dish. Beat yogurt until smooth. Add black pepper, salt, coriander leaves, and cumin seed powder. Mix well. Add chopped pineapple and mix again. Transfer this mixture to a bowl, garnish with cumin powder, coriander leaves, and red pepper, and finally, serve it chilled. Delicious, isn't it?