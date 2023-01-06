Lifestyle

Health benefits of spiny gourd

Written by Sneha Das Jan 06, 2023

Spiny gourd is loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants

Also known as kantola or kakora, the spiny gourd is a monsoon vegetable that is rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and flavonoids. This oval vegetable has soft spines on the outer skin. It is packed with anti-lipid peroxidative properties that prevent the oxidation of fats, reducing the risk of fatty liver disease. Here are five health benefits of the spiny gourd.

Helps in digestion

Loaded with fiber and antioxidants, spiny gourd boosts your digestive functions and prevents gastrointestinal diseases like stomach pain. It keeps your stomach in good shape during the monsoon season and reduces the risk of infection. It also helps prevent constipation and liver ailments by smoothening bowel movements. The spiny gourd is also known to prevent stomach disorders like piles and gastric ulcers.

Great for your skin

Loaded with anti-aging flavonoids like beta carotene, lutein, xanthines, etc., spiny gourd helps improve your skin texture and makes it healthy and firm. The high water content helps maintain your skin moisture and prevent acne, dark spots, blemishes, wrinkles, and fine lines. The spiny gourd has approximately 84% water within it. This healthy vegetable is also effective against skin problems like eczema, psoriasis, etc.

Promotes weight loss

Spiny gourd is low in calories which helps to promote weight loss and keep one healthy and active throughout the day. The fiber in it keeps you stay full for a longer time and prevents unhealthy cravings, thereby helping you to maintain a proper weight. The high water content in it also aids in weight loss by stimulating the fat-burning process in the body.

Boosts your eyesight

Rich in vitamin A, the spiny gourd is extremely good for your eyes and helps promote healthy vision. The vegetable contains vital carotenoids like lutein which help prevent several eye diseases and makes the eye muscles stronger. You can consume this vegetable every day to boost your eye health and improve your eyesight. It also helps prevent cataracts, age-related macular degeneration, and refractive errors.

Helps manage diabetes

The hypoglycemic properties of spiny gourd help in improving both insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion which aids in managing diabetes. It also helps in protecting and regenerating pancreatic beta cells. Its high water and fiber content help reduce blood sugar levels, thereby making it perfect for diabetic patients. This cucurbitaceous vegetable manages your blood pressure and prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases as well.