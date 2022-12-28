Lifestyle

5 health benefits of kaffir lime, an aromatic tropical fruit

Written by Sneha Das Dec 28, 2022, 06:53 pm 2 min read

Kaffir lime is often used in Thai recipes for an aromatic and fresh flavor

Used in herbal medicines for a long time, kaffir lime is a tropical fruit that has a unique citrusy taste and aromatic floral notes. It is packed with essential compounds like citronellol, nerol, alkaloids, and limonene which are great for your overall health. Kaffir lime oil is often used for aromatherapy to reduce stress and anxiety. Here are five health benefits of kaffir lime.

Great for your oral health

People of Southeast Asia used to chew kaffir lime in ancient times when toothpaste was not invented. It is great for your oral health and helps eliminate bad breath by alleviating the harmful bacteria that can build up in your mouth. According to research, a mixture of kaffir lime and guava can suppress garlic odor. You can also rub kaffir leaves on your gums.

Gives you healthy and glowing skin

The essential acids and anti-inflammatory compounds in kaffir lime help neutralize free radicals and slow the breakdown of cells which reduces pimples, blemishes, scars, and acne. The essential oils found in kaffir lime leaves helps kills propionibacterium acne. It also contains antioxidant-rich terpenes like limonene and citronellal that reverses the effects of aging and gives you young, glowing, and radiant skin.

Good for your hair

The citrus extracts found in kaffir lime help strengthen your hair follicles and reduce hair fall. Often used in shampoo and hair care products, it helps wash away dirt and grease from the scalp and makes your hair strands smooth and healthy. Its antibacterial properties help remove dandruff and nourish the scalp. It also slows the onset of male pattern baldness.

Keeps stress at bay

The essential oils in kaffir lime give it an intense citrus aroma that helps reduce stress and makes you calm. Often used in aromatherapy, kaffir lime oil is recommended by doctors for reducing anxiety, depression, and nervous disorders. You can inhale kaffir lime oil vapor to calm your body and mind. It can also help with nausea and motion sickness.

Boosts your digestive health

If you are someone who frequently suffers from indigestion problems, then consume kaffir lime juice every day to get some relief. The organic anti-inflammatory compounds found in kaffir lime help stimulate your digestive system and prevent gastrointestinal issues. It also prevents constipation and ensures smooth bowel movements. Kaffir lime can also treat serious stomach issues like gastric ulcers, colorectal cancer, and hemorrhoids.