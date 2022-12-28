Lifestyle

Hair care review: Kosmoderma Next Gen Hair Shampoo

This unique shampoo formulation claims to reduce hair fall and make your mane smooth and silky

Hair fall may occur due to a lot of factors including hormonal changes, medications, aging, or heredity. However, you can tackle the condition by using certain hair care formulations that can help with hair growth and strengthen your hair follicles. Kosmoderma Next Gen Hair Shampoo can help reactivate hair growth for both men and women. Here's our review of the product.

About the product

This unique shampoo formulation claims to reduce hair fall and make your mane stronger, smoother and healthier. The antioxidant properties, caffeine, and anagain in the product help reduce hair damage and decrease scalp sensitivity. It also claims to control oil production in your scalp and reduce greasiness, thereby giving you silky smooth hair all day long. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

Know about the ingredients

The shampoo contains anagain which stimulates specific signal molecules that reactivate hair growth and restore vitality. The caffeine in it aims to reduce dryness and split ends and make your mane lustrous while promoting hair growth. Niacinamide improves hair texture and boosts blood circulation in the scalp while lemon extracts control oil production, strengthen hair, and reduce itchiness and flakiness in the scalp.

Has a convenient packaging

The 200ml product comes in a white plastic bottle with a durable pointed nozzle. You can press the nozzle to squeeze out the product. The nozzle gets you a desired amount of the product as required, ensuring zero wastage. The dermatologically-tested shampoo has a mild citrusy fragrance and a thick consistency. The price of the 200ml bottle is Rs. 890.

How to use the shampoo

Take some product in your palms, apply it to your scalp, and massage well until lather forms. Leave the shampoo in your hair for at least one minute and wash it off with lukewarm water. Dry your hair to get smooth and silky strands.

Should you buy this product?

This shampoo is phthalate-free and triethanolamine-free which makes it perfect for all hair types, even people with sensitive scalps. It also contains essential amino acids and protein that offer intense hydration to your hair while fighting hair loss. It lives up to its claim of making your hair soft, silky, and smooth. You must definitely go for this product to tackle your hair problems.