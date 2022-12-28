Lifestyle

5 top destinations in India for adventure sports

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 28, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

The geographical diversity of India offers a vast array of adventure sports. Right from exploring the beautiful corals underwater and bike riding your way up to the mountains to paragliding further up in the air, India has everything for adventure junkies. Here is a list of five top destinations for adventure sports in India with specific activities you can try.

Kullu for rock climbing

The Sar Pass in Parvati Valley of Kullu district is a haven for rock climbers. The trails here offer extremely beautiful and breathtaking views. Since the major part of the mountains is covered with snow, summer is considered the best time for rock climbing. The Sar Pass is located at an altitude of 14000ft and is a favorite among beginners.

The Andaman Islands for Scuba diving

Scuba diving is rapidly becoming popular among adventure seekers in India. With the vast Indian coastline housing numerous beautiful corals and ample marine life to be explored, scuba divers are spoilt for choice. This underwater activity not only will quench your adrenaline thirst but can also be equally therapeutic. The Andaman Islands are one of the top destinations offering the best scuba diving experience.

Ladakh for mountain biking

With its dry, rocky routes, and cold climate, Ladakh is one of the top high-altitude mountain-biking destinations in the Himalayas. Riding bicycles through the rough terrain of Ladakh with the wind gushing in your hair alongside awesome landscapes would make memories that you could cherish for a lifetime. The region attracts adventure junkies from across the world all around the year.

Rishikesh for river rafting

River rafting in Rishikesh is the first choice of every adventure seeker. It's the beginning of an addiction. Located amid the magnificent Himalayas in the Garhwal region of Uttrakhand, Rishikesh is among the top destinations for whitewater river rafting. You will get to experience the rapids from beginner to pro-level difficulty. There are a total of 13 thrilling river rapids in Rishikesh.

Bir Billing for Paragliding

Conquer the skies while ye may! Live your fantasy of being able to fly with all the safety and ease at one of the best paragliding destinations. Located within the Dhauladhar Ranges of the Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh, Bir Billing's terrain offers a mesmerizing landscape. Rightly labeled as the paragliding capital of India, it is definitely an activity to tick off your bucket list.