Kerala's thrilling side: 5 hike trails that you must bookmark

Oct 21, 2022

God's own country has a tinge of thrill on offer too! Known for its enchanting landscapes, palm-lined beaches, and deep backwaters, Kerala captures all the elements of nature like no other Indian state. However, did you know that despite being utterly beautiful, it's quite thrilling on the sidelines? Well, let's explore the adventurous side of Kerala with these five gorgeous yet stirring hiking trails.

Scenic Top Station

A hike to Top Station is one of the easiest of its kind. It is nine-kilometer-long and can take you about four to five hours to cover it fully. It is 6,170 ft above sea level and offers some incredibly idyllic views of Kottagudi valley and the mist-kissed Kolukkumalai and Meesapulimala peaks. The trail is old and perfect for beginners.

Rock formations Illikkal Kallu

Illikkal Kallu happens to be among the most popular hiking destinations in Kerala and is over 4,000 ft above the ground. It is a group of three mammoth rock formations that look quite peculiar. The region is famous for its solitude and fresh breeze, and quite infamous for its lightning strikes. The six-kilometer-long trail may take you about four-five hours to complete.

Ascent Kolukkumalai Peak

The route to Kolukkumalai Peak is picture-perfect and ranks moderate on the difficulty level. The hike starts from Kurangani village and ends at the said peak at an elevation of 7,120 ft. Additionally, you pass through grasslands, forests, and the highest tea garden in the world that's perched at 6,680 ft above the ground. You may take seven hours to cover the 11-kilometer-distance.

Second highest summit Meesapulimala Peak

Situated at an altitude of 8,661 ft above the ground, Meesapulimala Peak is among the most challenging hikes. This peak is the second-highest summit in the Western Ghats. Owing to that, you will require special permission from Kerala Forest Development Corporation to hike here. The last two kilometers of this hike are quite strenuous, so be prepared.

Strenuous and strict Agasthyarkoodam Peak

Agasthyarkoodam Peak is the highest summit in Kerala. It's one of the most sought-after adventures and a hike at this destination is only for the intrepid. Strict guidelines are laid down and you will require permission from Kerala Forest & Wildlife Department (KFWD) to get started. The route is 40 kilometers long and may take you two days to conquer it.