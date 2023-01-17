Lifestyle

Get rid of your fear of failure with these strategies

Receive failures as stepping stones to success

Failure is an inevitable part of our lives. But to sit on your hands fearing what might come through if you fail is scarier. Behind your fear of failure is your worry about doing something wrong, looking foolish, or not meeting expectations. Cast away your fear of failure by adopting the following five strategies.

Identify your fears and the cost of your inaction

Create a checklist of what you are afraid to do and what you fear will happen if you do it. Enlist the worst-case scenarios and the things you could do to prevent them. In case a failure happens, write down what could you do to repair it. Realize that the cost of your inaction is more harmful than doing it and failing at it.

Redefine the concept of failure and criticisms

You may be able to temporarily avoid some stress that comes with the task that you fear doing. But in the long run, this approach is going to harm you in many ways than you can imagine. Redefine your approach towards failure. Take every failure as a learning opportunity and perceive criticisms as a tool to better yourself rather than giving way to self-loathing.

Accept that failure is normal and develop a growth mindset

"Fail fast and fail better" is a mantra that has gained much popularity in recent years. Nobody starts a task with the intention to fail but since failure is inevitable, one must let it happen quickly. If you fail soon, you get a chance to learn from your mistakes and move on from them earlier and better.

Recite positive affirmations

Negative thoughts ruin your chances of success. In such cases, reciting positive affirmations can help ward away negative thoughts. The most effective way to counter a negative thought is to develop a positive alternative thought. Train your subconscious mind for success by reciting positive affirmations. Instead of saying "I am afraid of doing this," say "I am prepared for doing this."

Become comfortable with being uncomfortable

Ever heard the story of the "boiling frog"? A frog is put in a pan of tepid water and is brought to a boil slowly. Initially, the frog enjoys it but as it doesn't perceive the impending danger, it's eventually cooked to death. That's what your comfort zone does to you! Put yourself through uncomfortable situations daily. It will help you overcome your fears.