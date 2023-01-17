Lifestyle

5 natural home remedies to flaunt thick and voluminous hair

Written by Sneha Das Jan 17, 2023

Who doesn't wish to have thick and voluminous hair, right? However, pollution, UV rays, dirt, and sweat can make your hair dry, brittle, and greasy, causing hair fall, dandruff, and itchiness. While various chemical treatments, shampoos, and conditioners can help you get voluminous hair, they are not the most healthy options for your mane. Here are five home remedies to get voluminous hair.

Hibiscus and curd mask

Packed with vitamin C and amino acids, hibiscus flowers and leaves stimulate your hair follicles by accelerating keratin synthesis in your scalp. It repairs your hair and makes it thicker. Curd makes your hair smooth and soft. Whisk hung curd into a smooth paste. Add hibiscus flower powder and mix well. Apply this mask to your hair and wash it off after 30 minutes.

Rosemary and methi cleanser

Loaded with proteins, methi prevents hair fall and makes your hair stronger, thereby giving you a voluminous mane Rosemary leaves contain ursolic acid that cleanses your hair follicles and boosts blood circulation in the scalp. Boil some water with rosemary twigs. Add methi seeds, cover the lid, and simmer for five minutes. Once cool, use it like a shampoo.

Aloe vera gel mask

Rich in anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, aloe vera not only improves your hair quality but also nourishes the scalp and adds volume to your mane. It helps eliminate dandruff, promotes hair growth, and makes your hair bouncy and shiny. You can apply some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to your roots and wash it off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

Egg mask

Rich in protein, fats, and moisturizing and strengthening properties, an egg mask can nourish your hair and make it thick. It reduces tangles, adds shine, and makes your mane healthy and strong. Mix together egg and coconut oil. Apply this mask to your hair and cover your head with a shower cap. Wash off after 30 minutes. You can do this twice a week.

Reetha and kalonji oil

Rich in iron, reetha adds lots of volume to your hair and makes it soft and glossy. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe an itchy scalp. Kalonji﻿ helps prevent hair fall and strengthen your mane. Grind together kalonji and reetha seeds in a mortar and pestle. Heat the coarse powder in coconut oil and use it like a hair oil once a week.