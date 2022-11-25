Lifestyle

Beauty review: Deyga Natural Skincare orange and almond face pack

Written by Lahari Basu Nov 25, 2022

This plant-based and cruelty-free product is suitable for all skin types

Face packs help hydrate and moisturize your skin, remove excess oils, and reduce signs of aging. Although you don't need to use them daily, applying a face pack twice a week or every week may help you absorb all the goodness of potent skincare ingredients and achieve flawless and even-toned skin. We reviewed Deyga's Orange and Almond face pack that promises even-toned, radiant skin.

About the product

The face pack claims to help you conquer tan, dullness, and pigmentation by improving your skin's texture and radiance. It also promises to instantly give your skin an instant boost, making it glow naturally. This plant-based and cruelty-free product is suitable for all skin types. The product is all-natural and can help even your skin tone, remove tan and exfoliate dead skin cells.

What does the product contain?

The main ingredients of the face pack powder are the zest and pulp of sun-dried orange, almond meal, and turmeric root. The orange helps brighten your skin and remove tan. Almond meal gives your skin that desirable glow and enhances skin elasticity. Turmeric, on the other hand, fights signs of aging and reduces pigmentation and acne marks.

How to use the face pack powder

Cleanse your face, then apply a toner. Take a spoonful of the powder in a small bowl, and add some milk to it to form a paste. You can also use rose water, fruit juice, potato juice, or yogurt. Apply this paste all over your face and neck, leaving the area around your eyes. Use it twice weekly to get baby soft bouncy cheeks.

Benefits experienced after using the face pack

The face pack powder is free of any artificial fragrance and gives off a rather natural feel when blended with milk or rose water to a paste. Washing off your face after 15 minutes, you get an instant radiance on your face, and your skin feels soft and supple. The pack actually removed some tan, giving my face a more even-toned appearance.

Should you try out this herbal face pack?

It has no overpowering smell and delivers on its claims. As a bonus, it can also be used on the body. If you desire naturally glowing and fresh skin, you can surely gift yourself this nourishing face pack. You get a 100gm tub for Rs. 550, which is a fair price for a product that delivers on its promise.