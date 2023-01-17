Lifestyle

Here's how to calm down when you're angry at yourself

When we are angry at ourselves for our own misconduct, it gets difficult to acknowledge where it is stemming from. Self-directed anger is a moral emotion, typically a result of shame, guilt, or embarrassment that guides and influences our behavior. To keep your anger in check when none other than you is to be blamed, try these five steps to feel better.

Understand the consequences of anger on your well-being

Emotions expressed beyond a limit can be harmful to your overall well-being. For instance, when anger goes unchecked, it fuels a spike in your blood pressure, suppresses your immune system, and increases stress and the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Anger also impairs your judgment and logical decision-making process. So, it's incredibly important to understand the consequences and work to manage your anger.

Get up and get moving

Being physically active or productive is a great way to vent out your self-directed anger growing within. Hitting the gym, taking a brisk walk, or punching the weight bag when feeling angry goes a long way in letting you release your suppressed emotions. When you channel your anger through exercise or through your work, you'll feel an enhancement in your productivity.

Forgive yourself

Forgiveness is a powerful virtue. However, we rarely practice it as we mostly suppress our anger and let it turn into bitterness and resentment. This is an unhealthy way to deal with self-directed anger. Forgiveness is the first and the only step toward healing. Simply acknowledge that you made a mistake and think of it as a learning experience.

Quiet the negative messages of your inner critic

It's not easy to recognize the thoughts that are hindering your way to forgiveness. If you're struggling to tamper down your inner critic, write down whatever is making you critical of yourself. Post that, write a more rational response for each thing you wrote. This will help you compare your irrational and rational thoughts so that you can quiet your inner critic.

Remember, you are a human

Always remember that it's okay to make mistakes as you are only a human. When you realize that you are not the only one who makes mistakes and that they are an inevitable part of a human's life, you will start getting comfortable with your imperfections. This thought process is only going to help you grow as a human.