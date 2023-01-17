Lifestyle

Improve your eyesight with these homemade and natural concoctions

Written by Sneha Das Jan 17, 2023, 02:46 pm 2 min read

These refreshing drinks will take care of your eye health

In this age of overwhelming work-life and social media addiction, our screen time has increased, leading to lots of health issues including eyesight problems. Therefore, it's important to take care of our eyes by maintaining a proper diet. With that said, there are certain healthy concoctions that come with added benefits. Here are five homemade and natural drinks for good eyesight.

Carrot, apple, and beetroot juice

Carrots are loaded with beta carotene that converts to vitamin A, a nutrient extremely beneficial for our eyesight. The zeaxanthin and lutein in beets boost retinal and macular health while bioflavonoids found in apples help improve your eyesight. Blend together chopped apples, carrots, beets, ginger root, and water. Add some lemon juice and mix well. Add some ice cubes and serve immediately.

Sweet potato and pumpkin juice

Rich in vitamins A and C, this refreshing and healthy sweet potato and pumpkin juice is great for your eye health. Pumpkin helps prevent age-related macular degeneration and cataracts while sweet potato helps prevent night blindness and dry eyes. Blend together chopped sweet potato, water, ginger, turmeric root, and pumpkin. Strain the mixture, add lots of ice cubes, and serve chilled.

Kale, spinach, and broccoli juice

Rich in antioxidants, dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, and broccoli support your visual health while boosting your immunity. These healthy greens are also high in zeaxanthin and lutein, which help absorb blue light that is responsible for affecting the retina. Blend together chopped kale, spinach, lightly steamed broccoli florets, green apple, and water. Refrigerate the mixture, add ice cubes, and serve fresh. Enjoy!

Berry smoothie

Berries like strawberries, cranberries, blueberries, and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress and boost your eye health. Berries help prevent age-related macular degeneration and relieve eye inflammation and weeping eyes. Blend together blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, bananas, and Greek yogurt. Pour into a tall glass and refrigerate the smoothie. Garnish with more strawberries and mint leaves. Serve chilled.

Amla juice

Rich in vitamin C, amla juice is great for your eye health and helps you attain better vision. This detox drink strengthens your eye muscles and prevents the risk of developing cataracts. The vitamin C in it helps maintain retinal cells while promoting healthy capillaries. Blend chopped amla with water and then strain it. Add ginger and lemon juice, mix, refrigerate, and serve.