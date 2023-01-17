Lifestyle

Catastrophic thinking: Meaning and ways to overcome it

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 17, 2023, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Catastrophic thinking, in an essence, is to make a mountain out of a molehill

Catastrophizing is when you make the worst-case scenarios in your head and get stuck in them, even when their chances of happening, in reality, are slim to none. It leads you to believe a simple failure will spiral into several bigger blunders related to it. You start to perceive problems much bigger than they are. Here's everything you should know about overcoming it.

What is catastrophic thinking?

Catastrophic thinking is assuming the worst-case scenarios and blowing things out of proportion. For instance, thinking you'll fail an exam eventually leads you to believe you will fail the semester. And failing the semester means you'll never graduate. And if you fail to graduate, you will not get a job. Catastrophizing aggravates your negative thoughts and makes the problem seem bigger than it is.

Practice mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness will help you keep track of your thought patterns to help you stop catastrophizing. Write down your catastrophic thoughts on a piece of paper and analyze whether they are realistic or just a figment of your imagination. Surprisingly, you may realize that many of them are irrational. This will help you not fall for a negative thought process the next time.

Recite positive affirmations

When you catch yourself sinking into the pit of catastrophic thinking, tell yourself to stop. Remind yourself that your thoughts are just thoughts and they are not guaranteed to happen in reality. Instead, recite positive affirmations like "Whatever happens, I am prepared for it." Divert your focus from thinking the worst-case scenarios and feed your brain with the thoughts of best-case scenarios.

Know when to stop

To put a halt to your incessant catastrophic thoughts, say out aloud or in your head - "stop" or "no more." This act will break the chain of thoughts and help you change the direction of your thinking. This establishes that you still have authority over your mind. Gaining a sense of control may help you deal with your negative thoughts.

Exercise regularly

Catastrophic thinking can cause anxiety and can lead to physical and emotional fatigue. Exercising regularly enhances your mood and thereby induces positive thinking. When you exercise, your body secretes serotonin, which is a happy hormone. The increased levels of serotonin put you in a good state of mind, which may help you increase your resistance to the catastrophic thought cycle.