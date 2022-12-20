Lifestyle

Here are 5 ways to increase your serotonin levels naturally

Here are 5 ways to increase your serotonin levels naturally

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 20, 2022, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Increase your serotonin with these five activities

Let's help you get more serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter or chemical messenger, which is known for promoting good sleep, increasing memory, and fostering positive feelings. A dearth of serotonin can make you feel anxious, impulsive, and aggressive, or cause digestive issues, nausea, and a fall in the appetite. Here are five ways you can naturally increase your serotonin levels.

Do more physical exercises

Exercising can trigger the production of tryptophan, which is an amino acid that gets converted into serotonin in the brain. Of all the physical exercises, aerobics is believed to offer the highest level of serotonin. However, you can also participate in other physical activities including cycling, swimming, jogging, brisk walking, light hiking, etc to boost your serotonin release.

Open yourself to bright and natural lights

Research says that serotonin levels are low during winter and higher during fall and summer. The reason? Well, it largely depends on colors and natural lighting like sunshine. As it is backed by science that sunshine can boost serotonin production, it's advised to sit for at least 10 to 15 minutes in the sun. Light therapy can also come to your rescue.

Manage your emotions and stress

Emotions and stress are linked to low levels of serotonin in the body. Hence, it's important to keep them at bay in order to increase their production. Yoga, journaling, positive affirmations, meditation, listening to music, practicing gratitude, taking warm baths, getting a massage done, aromatherapy, talking to a friend, and indulging in some deep breathing exercises can help you reduce stress and increase serotonin.

Make changes to your diet

There is a multitude of dishes that are loaded with tryptophan. Incorporating offerings such as salmon, eggs, tofu, soy sauce, chicken, turkey, corn, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and walnuts into your daily diet can help restore and increase serotonin in your body. In addition to this, you can also savor peanuts, milk, cheese, and oats as they are also packed with this amino acid.

Spend more time with your loved ones

Various studies have concluded that deficiencies in the brain's amygdala could be linked to low levels of tryptophan and serotonin. However, spending time with friends or family can help you experience love, warmth, togetherness, and confidence, all of which can deactivate the amygdala's fear response and may boost serotonin. Spending time in nature can also increase serotonin, as backed by research.