Home / News / Lifestyle News / 5 style tips for skinny men that they can follow
Anujj Trehaan
Anujj Trehaan
Anujj Trehaan is a lifestyle writer at NewsBytes. He’s a budding Instagram content creator, a fervid movie buff, an absolute epicure, and an experimental traveler. He started his career with Whats Hot - Times of India as a lifestyle writer, video anchor, and producer. Anujj completed his graduation in Bachelors of Business Administration from IP University and was awarded two gold medals for his stellar performance.