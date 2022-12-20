Lifestyle

5 best international wedding destinations

5 best international wedding destinations

Written by Sneha Das Dec 20, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

These international destinations will offer you the perfect backdrop for a dreamy wedding

Destination weddings are on a roll ever since power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Italy in 2017. Following the trend, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in 2018. If you are also fascinated by white sandy beaches, picturesque mountains, and dreamy vineyards, check out these five international for your big day.

Muscat in Oman

The largest city of Oman, Muscat is one of the best places to host your wedding celebrations amidst mighty mountains and golden desserts. Performing all the ceremonies on a dreamy beach with scenic views of mountains as a backdrop is nothing but surreal. There are many stunning resorts here where your guests can stay. The guests can also explore the mesmerizing mosques here.

Tuscany in Italy

Located on the west coast of Italy, Tuscany is the most idyllic wedding location surrounded by green valleys, vineyards, rolling hills, olive groves, and 15th-century art and architecture. You can get married in one of the ancient castles or wine estates here for a rustic yet romantic feel. Include some local specialties in your wedding menu like mushrooms, sheep's milk cheeses, and super-fine wine.

Vail in Colorado

If you are looking for an adventurous destination wedding, Vail, Colorado is the perfect place to visit. Located at the foothills of Vail Mountain, this small town is ideal for a winter wedding amidst picturesque settings. Here, your guests can also enjoy several thrilling activities like snowboarding, skiing, golfing, fly fishing, and hiking. This hidden gem also organizes several cultural festivals throughout the year.

Miami in Florida

If you want a spectacular beach wedding amid silky white sands and blue ocean waters, then Miami, Florida is a beautiful destination to consider. The unique architecture, mind-blowing skyline, and vibrant art scene will add to the wedding ambiance. The Magic City is also known for its exciting nightlife and toothsome food which means your guests will be happy throughout.

Mackinac Island in Michigan

Another underrated international wedding destination, Mackinac Island in Michigan is a quaint, car-free island that is set between the state's Upper and Lower Peninsulas near where Lakes Michigan and Huron meet. Known for its frozen Victorian vibe and architectural style buildings, this national historic landmark is full of charm. You can book a Colonial Revival-style waterfront hotel or a Victorian-era mansion for the wedding.