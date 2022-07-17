India

Smell in cabin: Air India Express flight diverted to Muscat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 17, 2022

DGCA has launched the investigation into the incident.

Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat, Oman on Saturday night after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air, PTI reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into the matter. The incident comes at a time when the aviation regulator is already investigating several airlines in India for developing difficulties mid-air that forced emergency landings.

Context Why does this story matter?

India has become the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world.

It is expected to overtake the UK to become the third-largest air passenger market by 2024, as per India Brand Equity Foundation.

The latest revelations are, however, seen as a setback to the growing sector, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries lately.

Official What did DGCA officials say?

As per the DGCA officials, the Air India Express flight staff pilots reported that a burning smell was coming from one of the vents in the forward galley. Pilots, therefore, diverted the plane to Muscat and landed safely, the officials said. Meanwhile, the DGCA started investigating the incident and decide on a further course of action after that, they noted.

Incidents Third such incident in two weeks

This is the third Indian airline to land in a foreign country in less than two weeks. On Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi after the pilot reported a technical snag. Similarly, on July 5, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to an aircraft indicator light malfunction.

Survey Fliers rebuke Indian airlines for poor service, behavior

A survey released by Bloomberg in May said air travelers were getting increasingly dissatisfied with Indian airlines' poor services and behavior. The report said that nearly 80% of the 15,000 airline customers polled by LocalCircles feel that Indian carriers are sacrificing passenger comfort. The survey also indicates that cutting corners on services by the airlines is happening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details Home coming for Air India

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India which was recently taken over by Tatas Notably, the Tatas had set up Tata Airlines in 1932 which was renamed Air India in 1946. The government took control of the airline in 1953. Last year, the government sold Air India to a subsidiary of the Tata Group marking the return of AI after 69 years.