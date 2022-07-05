India

SpiceJet Delhi-Dubai flight diverted to Karachi over glitch, probe launched

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 05, 2022, 09:23 pm 3 min read

When an inspection of SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight was done at the Karachi airport, no fuel leak was observed.

SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight, with around 150 passengers, was on Tuesday diverted to Karachi after its fuel indicator malfunctioned, according to aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials. The DGCA has launched an investigation into the matter. This comes days after another SpiceJet flight (SG-2962) from Delhi to Jabalpur returned to the Delhi airport after takeoff as smoke was detected in the cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

SpiceJet aircraft reportedly experienced six similar incidents in the past 17 days; all are under investigation by the DGCA.

Not only SpiceJet but also IndiGo has been in the news for flight-related issues.

The DGCA sought a response from IndiGo on Sunday regarding flight delays since only 45.5% of the airline's flights took off on time on Saturday, per the Civil Aviation Ministry's data.

Statement Official statement over the issue

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," SpiceJet earlier said in a statement. "No emergency was declared...the aircraft made a normal landing... A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai," it added.

Details More details regarding the incident

The Delhi-Dubai Boeing 737 MAX aircraft began showing unusual fuel quantity drops from its left tank while flying, according to officials. There had been no previously reported problems with the plane. Officials, however, noted that no visual leak from the left tank was observed during an inspection at the Karachi airport. Passengers were disembarked safely in Karachi and refreshments were also served to them.

Saturday's incident What happened on Saturday's Delhi-Jabalpur flight?

SpiceJet's Delhi-Jabalpur flight on Saturday made an emergency landing in Delhi after smoke in the cabin caused panic when the aircraft was flying at 5,000ft. "While passing 5,000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin along with the lavatory smoke alarm sound. Cabin crew informed the cockpit crew...But on a visual check, no sign of smoke or damage was observed," DGCA officials reportedly stated.

Fact Fliers rebuke SpiceJet, IndiGo for poor service: Survey

To recall, over 79% of the 15,000 airline passengers polled by LocalCircles in a May 2022 survey stated that Indian operators have been compromising customer comfort following the COVID-19 pandemic. SpiceJet topped the list of airlines whose service was regarded as the poorest, followed by IndiGo, the country's largest airline. Flight delays, poor in-flight service, and ineffective boarding processes were among the complaints received.

Expert How do experts explain the situation?

According to Ajay Awtaney, editor of the aviation website LiveFromALounge, both IndiGo and Spicejet have been experiencing major staff shortages and unhappy workers. While IndiGo cut off 10% of its workforce in 2020, SpiceJet withheld wages, making it difficult for them to fully recover, Awtaney earlier stated. Experienced crews of these airlines are also being poached—by upstart carriers Akasa Air and Jet Airways—he added.