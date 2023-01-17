Lifestyle

Down with irritable bowel syndrome? Try these yoga poses

Written by Sneha Das Jan 17, 2023, 12:40 pm 2 min read

These yoga poses will detoxify your system and improve your digestion

IBS or irritable bowel syndrome is an intestinal disorder that can cause stomach problems like bloating, gas, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation. While you can control these symptoms through several medications, practicing yoga can also help to manage the condition naturally. It can stimulate the activity of intestine muscles and ensure smooth bowel movements. Here are five yoga asanas for irritable bowel syndrome.

Malasana or squat pose

This calming yoga pose compresses the belly and promotes healthy bowel movement, thereby giving you relief from IBS. Stand straight hip-width apart and bend your knees. Lower your hips toward the floor in a squat position. Keep your heels on the ground and bring your upper arms inside your knees. Bend your elbows, and bring your palms together. Hold for five breaths and relax.

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

This asana not only stretches your shoulders, chest, and abdomen but also helps in tackling indigestion and constipation issues. Lie on your stomach with your feet close to each other and your hands under your shoulders. Your elbows should be close to your body. Inhale, press into your hands, and lift your chest off the floor. Hold for a few seconds, exhale, and relax.

Dhanurasana or bow pose

This pose helps detoxify your body by putting pressure on the abdominal portion. Lie flat on your stomach and fold your knees slowly. Extend your hands backward and try to hold your ankles. Breathe in and slowly lift your chest off the floor and pull your legs up. Hold this pose for 15-20 seconds, exhale, and return to the original position.

Apanasana or wind-relieving pose

This asana promotes healthy digestion and releases excessive gas. Lie down on your back with your arms by the side and bend your knees. Draw your knees toward the chest and press your thighs against the abdomen while wrapping your arms around the shins. Lift your chest and head off the floor, and try touching your chin with your knees. Hold for 10-15 seconds.

Trikonasana or triangle pose

This asana promotes digestion, stretches your digestive organs, and improves breathing. Stand straight with your legs wide apart and arms by the side. Slightly bend down, turn your right foot outward, and left foot inward. Touch your right foot with the right arm and stretch your left arm toward the ceiling. Hold for 60 seconds and repeat on the other side.