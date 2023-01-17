Lifestyle

From hair to skin, castor oil has these amazing benefits

From hair to skin, castor oil has these amazing benefits

Written by Sneha Das Jan 17, 2023, 11:58 am 2 min read

Castor oil is great for your skin, hair, and digestive health

Used for thousands of years as a popular multipurpose vegetable oil, castor oil is extracted from the seeds of the Ricinus communis plant. Commonly used in many medicines and skincare products, this oil acts as a natural laxative that helps treat constipation. In fact, it is also great for your hair and skin health. Here are five benefits of castor oil.

Moisturizes your skin

Loaded with a monounsaturated fatty acid called ricinoleic acid, castor oil hydrates and moisturizes your skin, and prevents water loss that happens through its outer layer. Widely used in cleansers, lotions, and cosmetics, this oil softens wrinkles and fine lines to keep your skin smooth and nourished. You can mix it with coconut oil or olive oil and apply it on your face.

Helps heal wounds

Rich in some healthy fatty acids, castor oil helps soothe skin dryness and inflammation. Packed with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, it can help treat burns, pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and surgical wounds. It heals bites, rashes, and itching problems as well. This thick oil also helps in preventing skin infections, shedding damaged cells, and improving localized blood flow.

Good for your hair

Packed with natural conditioning properties, castor oil moisturizes your scalp. This helps in lubricating your hair shaft and in reducing the risk of hair fall. The oleic and linoleic acids in it increase blood circulation and make your hair strong, smooth, and soft. Moreover, its antifungal and antioxidant properties also help remove dandruff and other scalp infections.

Great for digestion

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a great natural laxative, castor oil helps regulate your bowel movements by increasing the movement of muscles that push food through the intestines. The high content of ricinoleic acid and omega-9 fatty acid in this oil gives it laxative properties. It helps promote digestive functions and gives temporary relief from constipation.

Strengthens your immune system

Castor oil helps increase your white blood cells, thereby boosting your immunity levels and fighting off infections. According to research, it increases the production of lymphocytes in the blood along with the count of T-11 cells, helping your body produce more antibodies. This, in turn, helps kills bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells. It also increases blood flow and improves lymphatic drainage.