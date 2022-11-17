Lifestyle

5 homemade lip plumpers for the perfect pout

Pouty and voluptuous lips are in trend now, all thanks to Kylie Jenner for re-popularizing it in the beauty circle. If you do not have naturally fuller lips, then lip plumpers can come to your rescue. They widen the capillaries which stimulate blood flow to your lips, giving you that much-desired extra volume. Here are five homemade lip plumpers you can try.

Lip plumper scrub Cinnamon scrub

One of the best lip-plumper scrubs, this cinnamon mix will not only plump up your lips but will also exfoliate them. Mix together ground cinnamon and white sugar in a bowl. Add sweet almond oil and mix everything well. Massage this mixture onto your lips for five-10 minutes to stimulate the blood flow and flaunt soft, smooth, and pouty lips.

Nourishing gloss Peppermint oil lip gloss plumper

If you want your clear lip gloss to turn into a lip plumper, then adding some peppermint oil and cayenne pepper powder to it can do the magic. This lip plumper will also nourish and moisturize your lips. Add three-six drops of peppermint oil directly to your clear lip gloss. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper powder and mix well before applying.

Soft and supple lips Cinnamon leaf oil and shea butter plumper

Apart from giving you fuller and luscious lips, this concoction nourishes your lips making them smooth and supple. Add two-three drops of cinnamon leaf oil and shea butter to a bowl and mix well. Apply on your lips as a lip balm and massage for two-three minutes. You can either wash it off or let it stay on your lips.

Anti-inflammatory properties Beeswax and olive oil lip plumper

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, beeswax soothes chapped lips and seals in moisture making them plump. Olive oil helps exfoliate and nourish your lips. Add beeswax and virgin olive oil in a bowl and melt the mixture. Add cinnamon oil and vanilla extract and stir well. Add this mixture to a lip balm jar and apply as and when required.

Scrub and plumper Cinnamon and salt lip plumper

The salt in this concoction will scrub your lips and the cinnamon in it will make them plump and fuller-looking. The addition of olive oil will keep your lips moisturized. Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with one tablespoon of olive oil. Add salt and mix everything well. Apply to your lips and massage gently. Leave for five minutes before washing it off.