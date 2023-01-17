Lifestyle

These exercises are perfect for beginners wanting a stronger core

Written by Rishabh Raj

A strong core makes doing everyday activities easier

Your core is a complex network of muscles in the torso. It includes your abdominal muscles, back muscles, and the muscles around your pelvis. Almost every movement of your body either begins or travels through your core. A strong core makes everyday activities easier. If you are a beginner, here's a list of five core exercises you must do for a stronger core.

Modified plank holds

Start in a forearm plank position with your knees and palms on the floor. Shoulders should be over elbows and the body should form a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for a few seconds, then push hips back to bring shoulders a few inches behind elbows. That's one rep. You can increase the plank position timing if you want to level up.

The bridge

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Keep your back in a neutral position and ensure that you don't arch or round your back. Tighten your abdominal muscles and raise your hips off the floor until they are aligned with your knees and shoulders. In other words, position yourself in a way that connects your knees, hips, and shoulders. Deep breathe and hold.

The superman

Lie flat in a facedown position on the floor. Stretch your arms frontward. Keep your legs straight and your head neutral. Now raise both your arms and legs until your lower back muscles contract. Try to lift your belly slightly off the floor and hold this position for a few seconds. Relax and do multiple reps of this exercise to strengthen your core.

Single-leg stretch

Lie on your back with your left leg straight in the air and the right one bent toward your chest. Keep your head and shoulders curled up above the floor, and wrap your hands around the right shin. Now straighten the right leg to hover above the floor. Simultaneously, bend the left knee toward your chest and wrap your hands around the left shin.

The quadruped

Come on your fours and place your hands on the floor directly below your shoulders. Align your head and neck with your back. Tighten your abdominal muscles. Raise your left arm and your right leg at the same time. Hold for three deep breaths and then get back to your hands and knees. Repeat with your right arm and left leg.