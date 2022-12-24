Lifestyle

Happy birthday Anil Kapoor! Revealing his secrets to ageless fitness

The Nayak legend turns 66 today! At an age when most of his contemporaries have moved away from the limelight, Anil Kapoor is flaunting a charming look that we can only dream of. With his perfectly-toned physique and all that he does for it, the actor proves that age is just a number. On his birthday, let's see what keeps him this fit.

The 'Mr. India' star loves to sprint whenever possible

Kapoor belongs to a family of people who believe that all one needs to do is walk in order to stay fit. He loves to indulge in sprinting, which happens to be one of his favorite fitness activities. In fact, the iconic actor has time and again taken to his Instagram to share videos of himself enjoying sprinting.

The actor exercises each day of the week

Kapoor is synonymous with dedication, which is quite evident through his chiseled appeal. As per reports, the No Entry actor exercises every single day of the week. He hits the gym for three days and spends about two to three hours each time. As for the rest of the days, he enjoys outdoor cardio sessions and yoga to burn some calories.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' daddy focuses on sleep, avoids alcohol

Lifestyle plays a huge role in Kapoor's overall fitness. As per reports, he focuses on his sleep cycle a lot and ensures that he sleeps for seven to eight hours every day. In addition to this, he steers clear of smoking and alcohol, which adds to his workout regimen. He doesn't skip his exercise regimen even when traveling, vacationing, or shooting.

'Diet is more important sometimes than working out,' says Kapoor

In a video he posted on Instagram, Kapoor stated that "diet is more important sometimes than working out." "Food is not for taste but it's for you to build your strength and stamina. You consume as much as you need for your body as well as for your mental and physical strength," he added. He is highly cautious of what and when he eats.

The 'Chocolate' actor's diet includes proteins, carbs, and healthy fats

Kapoor ensures that he gets enough protein, carbs, and healthy fats in all his meals. For proteins, he loves to savor fish, eggs, chicken, protein shakes, and dal. He consumes carbs through bananas, broccoli, oats, brown rice, and berries. While, nuts, cereals, and milkshakes help him maintain his healthy fat quotient. As per reports, he eats four to six small proportion meals a day.