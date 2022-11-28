Lifestyle

5 yoga poses to fight fatigue and tiredness

Written by Sneha Das Nov 28, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Thee yoga poses will help you relax and stay active throughout the day

Our sedentary lifestyle with extreme work pressure, lack of exercise, poor diet, and less family time has given way to tiredness, fatigue, and stress. Fatigue can eventually lead to exhaustion which can cause several health issues, including heart-related disorders. However, yoga can help you feel light, release tension from the body and mind and reduce tiredness. Here are five yoga asanas to fight fatigue.

Balasana or child's pose

Balasana helps calm your body, open the hips, and release the back. Sit on your knees with your feet together and bend forward, stretching your hands in front and your head resting on the floor. Rest your torso between your thighs. Focus on taking slow and deep breaths. Try holding this pose for three-five minutes. Release and sit back in a comfortable position.

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

Bhujangasana increases blood circulation, improves flexibility, and keeps you active. Lie on your stomach with your feet together and your arms near your body. Straighten your elbows and inhale and lift your chest off the floor. Arch backward and slightly tilt your head. Exhale, and hold the position for a few seconds. Relax and return to the original position. Repeat this eight times.

Tadasana or mountain pose

Tadasana will not only increase blood circulation in the body but also reduce stress and anxiety, thereby preventing fatigue. Stand straight with your feet together and arms by your side. Inhale, raise your arms over your head, and interlock your fingers. Stretch your arms, chest, and heels, and try keeping your balance. Hold for 30 seconds and exhale. Repeat this 5-10 times.

Baddha konasana or butterfly pose

This gentle yoga posture will instantly make you feel energized by circulating blood and stretching your outer hips and groin. Sit straight with your feet together and bend your knees. The edge of your feet must touch the floor. Pull your heels close to the groin and hold your big toes together with both hands. Fold your knees up and down slowly.

Savasana or corpse pose

Usually practiced at the end of a yoga session, savasana relaxes your mind and body and helps release fatigue and stress. Lie done on your back with your legs extended out and arms by your side with palms facing upward. Close your eyes and breath in and out deeply. Relax your body and hold this position for at least 10 minutes.