Lifestyle

5 lip-smacking dumpling recipes to try this winter

5 lip-smacking dumpling recipes to try this winter

Written by Sneha Das Jan 02, 2023, 02:15 am 2 min read

These dumpling recipes are perfect to have this season

Soft, fluffy, and delicious dumplings are among the most comforting foods to have during the winter season. They are a kind of dough pastry made with flour and filled with spices, meat, vegetables, tofu, or cheese. You can also find healthy and gluten-free versions of dumplings which are perfect for weight loss. Here are five dumpling recipes that you can try.

Coconut and beetroot dumplings

This winter treat is not only healthy but also delicious. Saute grated beetroot in a ghee-greased pan. Add honey and cook well until a thick mixture forms. Add half of the grated coconut and mix well. Add cinnamon and cardamom powder, and mix well for four-five minutes. Cut into dumpling shape and coat with grated coconut. Refrigerate for 30 minutes and serve.

Bok choy dumplings

For the filling, mix together roughly chopped bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnut, red chili, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, and salt. Cover and refrigerate the mixture. Mix together potato starch and water to form a dough. Cut and divide the dough into equal balls. Make a wrapper using a roller, add the filling, and fold it into a dumpling shape. Serve immediately.

Soya dumplings

These healthy dumplings are served in a thick tomato gravy. Blend together finely crumbled bread slices, soya granules, garlic paste, salt, pepper, and vinegar. Make small round balls. Make dumplings and deep fry them in oil until golden brown. Saute ajwain, tomato puree, sugar, chili powder, and salt in a kadhai. Add the fried dumplings and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Nuchinunde dumplings

Soak toor dal and chana dal in water, and blend them together until a coarse texture is formed. Put this mixture in a large bowl along with coconut, coriander, cumin, ginger, asafoetida, salt, chili, and curry leaves, and mix well. Shape this mixture into cylindrical shapes and steam them for 20 minutes. Serve this South Indian snack hot with spicy chutney.

Orange and tofu dumplings

Cook rava with water. Mix together mashed tofu, rava, pepper powder, ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, salt, and green cardamom powder. Saute mushroom, walnut, prunes, and spinach in oil. Make dumplings and stuff the mushroom filling in the center. Shallow-fry in oil. Saute garlic, green chilies, jeera powder, salt, corn flour, and orange juice in oil. Add the dumplings and cook well. Serve hot.