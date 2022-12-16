Lifestyle

Onions vs shallot: Here's the difference

Shallots are less common and more expensive than onions

Both onions and shallots are members of the onion family Allium, but are different varieties. With so many varieties of onions available it is natural to get confused among the types. Shallots are somewhat in trend lately as gourmet chefs are using them in their recipes. However, onions are more of a desi ingredient widely used in Indian kitchens. Read on to know more.

Do they look similar?

Onions and shallots might appear similar but have a few differences. Onions have a more rounded shape and most commonly come in white, yellow, or purple colors. Shallots have a distinctive tapered shape and their skin color range from grey to pale purple or brown. They both are covered in papery skin, which on peeling reveals several layers of rings.

How different are their tastes?

Taste-wise, shallots have a mild, somewhat sweet flavor, which is subtler than the sharp, pungent taste of onions. Smell-wise, shallots again have a milder scent as compared to onions. Gourmet chefs love to use shallots since they don't have a tangy bite like onions. Shallots and onions can be used interchangeably in general, but cannot be used as each other's substitutes in gourmet cooking.

Onion vs shallot: Uses in recipes

Onions in India are widely used for making gravy for various vegetable dishes. Additionally, they work well when served raw on sandwiches, salads, and burgers. On the other hand, shallots are typically pickled, caramelized, or roasted and used in salad dressings, sauces, and vinaigrettes. Sometimes they are added to soups, and pasta dishes and can be used as a garnish to top side dishes.

Both are healthy

Both onions and shallots are good for blood pressure and beneficial in reducing bad cholesterol. However, onions are also a rich source of quercitin, which has anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory functions. Both onions and shallots contain allicin, which helps lower blood sugar levels in diabetics. Additionally, onions are a rich source of chromium, which helps tissue cells respond appropriately to insulin.

Both are rich in nutrients

Shallots have more calories than onions. 100g of onions contain 40 calories while 100g of shallots contain 72 calories. If we compare 100g of both onion and shallots, we get 9.34g of carbohydrates from onions and 16.8g from shallots. Onions have 1.1g of protein per 100g whereas shallots have 2.5g. Regarding fat, they both contain the same amount - 0.1g.