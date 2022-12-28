Lifestyle

How to tackle toxic people you find impossible to avoid

Many times it is impossible to eliminate people from our lives who are self-absorbed, manipulative, judgmental, or downright antagonistic. Maybe they are your family members, your very own parents, or a clingy friend. Managing relationships with them is incredibly challenging and requires immense emotional strength. Here are five powerful ways to deal with toxic people when blocking them is not an option.

Practice the grey rock method

A toxic person would try to involve you in their chaos by trying to elicit a certain emotional response out of you. So, in cases where it is difficult to avoid them outrightly, use the grey rock method. The grey rock method is simply becoming as uninteresting and unengaged as possible so that the abusive person loses interest and eventually leaves you alone.

Treat them how they want to be treated

Toxic people are the way they are because either they lack self-awareness or are actually well aware of their apathetic and manipulative tendencies but aren't willing to change their ways. There's a saying "treat others how you would want to get treated," Forget that! Instead in their case, treat them how they want to be treated by establishing firm boundaries with them.

You don't have to help them through every crisis

Understand that toxic people create their own crises, and they are quite masterful at that. They will try to draw your attention to gain some sympathy, attention, and support. But you don't have to pay heed to them. Let them know that you won't be a part of their pity party by being unemotional, inattentive, and indifferent to their crisis.

Understand the pattern

Many toxic people function in patterns. They will be charming, attentive, and loving at first, but the moment they have your trust, you'll see their mask falling off. They will unleash their toxic games and you'll feel stuck. Finally, when you decide to distance yourself from them, they will charm you back to make you stay. And this goes on with the same pattern.

Own your strengths and your weaknesses

When you know your flaws, nobody can use them against you. Toxic people thrive on highlighting your flaws while downplaying your strengths. That is how they obtain their power. Once you own your strengths and weaknesses, you'd be able to strip them of their power. Because then you will have the awareness that your strengths overweighs your flaws.