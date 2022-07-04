India

Himachal: 16 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kullu

Himachal: 16 killed after bus falls into gorge in Kullu

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 04, 2022, 10:31 am 1 min read

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the bus, headed to Sainj, fell into the gorge near Jangla village.

At least 16 passengers, including school children, were killed on Monday after a bus plummeted down a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, NDTV reported According to authorities, the accident caused significant damage to the vehicle, and resulted in severe injuries to passengers leading to deaths. As the tragedy occurred early in the morning, additional information concerning the rescue and relief activities is still awaited.

Statement What did officials say?

As per officials, the incident took place around 8:30 am after the bus driver lost control. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the bus, headed to Sainj, fell into the gorge near Jangla village. District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding that the injured were being rushed to a nearby hospital.