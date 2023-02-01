India

India gets its first-ever smart food court in Pune

Cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods has launched India's first smart food court in Pune by the name EatSure. Customers will have options to choose from 15+ iconic brands across food categories under a single roof. Rebel Foods is the 3rd largest food tech company in India after Swiggy and Zomato. Here's everything you need to know about the concept of the smart food court.

What are smart food courts?

Smart food courts can be classified as food courts that use technology to streamline food orders and provide a seamless experience to customers. They host different food vendors' counters and provide a self-serving service to their customers. The aim is to provide customers with a tech-centric culinary ecosystem where they can interact with menus, and delivery services, among others.

How does the EatSure smart food court work?

The smart food court allows customers to place orders from their favorite food brands through kiosks and iPads or by scanning QR codes, available on their table. When the food gets ready, customers get notified through the digital screens in the store or through a WhatsApp message. Customers also have the option to either dine in or take away the order.

Food brands available at EatSure smart food court

The smart food court will host 15 plus food brands. While some of the brands are owned by Rebel Foods, others are partner brands. The brands available include Faasos, Oven Story Pizza, Wendy's, Mad Over Donut, SMOOR chocolates, Slay Coffee, Behrouz Biryani, and Firangi Bake among others. The food from these brands can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner alike.

Rebel Foods plans to open 100 such outlets

"We plan to open about 100 outlets in two years across high-footfall areas like highways, airports, and office locations. We will scale up this format outside India as well depending on consumer response" said Sagar Kochhar, co-founder of Rebel Foods.

Reimagining conventional food court service

A statement by Rebel Foods explains that they took the initiative to re-imagine the conventional process of food court service. In the statement, Kochhar said that, unlike the traditional food courts, their company is trying to solve a "broken experience" where customers don't have to order each food category separately from different brands. It is also bringing in a "queue-less, completely-digital" ordering experience.

Rebel OS is at the heart of it

The whole ecosystem of EatSure will be operated on Rebel Foods' full-stack technology—Rebel OS. It helps multiple brands to launch and scale up through this OS. The company has launched over 25 brands through the Rebel Launcher. Currently, the company operates over 4,000 internet restaurants in countries including India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, UAE, the UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and the Philippines.