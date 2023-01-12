Lifestyle

5 kachori recipes you can try with your evening chai

Written by Sneha Das Jan 12, 2023

These kachori recipes will go perfectly well with your evening chai

Here is the perfect snack to calm your evening hunger pangs. Most people in India prefer eating something spicy and crispy with their evening chai. And when it comes to that, we believe kachori is just the best fit as it's light, crunchy, and filling. Here are five delicious kachori recipes that you need to try today.

Matar kachori

These no-fry matar kachoris are healthy and light. Combine together curd, semolina, and salt to prepare a smooth dough. For the filling, mix together ground peas, green chilies, and ginger. To this, add red chili powder, ajwain, garam masala, coriander powder, and chaat masala. Mix well. Make small round puris out of the dough, add the filling, and roll them. Air-fry for 15-20 minutes.

Raw banana and coconut kachori

Mix boiled and mashed raw bananas, rice flour, oil, salt, and green chili paste. Make a filling by mixing green chili paste, grated coconut, groundnuts, roasted white sesame, curry leaves, raisins, lime juice, salt, cumin, and coriander leaves. Make round balls out of the dough and flatten them. Add the filling inside, coat them in rice flour, and deep-fry the kachoris. Serve with yogurt.

Moong dal kachori

Mix together wheat flour, salt, lime juice, oil, and water to prepare a medium-soft dough. Make stuffing by sauteing whole red chili, salt, asafoetida, soaked moong dal, mustard seeds, cloves, water, and some cinnamon sticks in oil. Add coriander leaves, grated coconut, green chili-ginger paste, sugar, and lime juice. Once mixed well, make small balls from the dough, flatten them, add stuffing, and deep-fry.

Corn kachori

Grind corn kernels with water into a coarse paste. Prepare stuffing by sauteing asafoetida, cumin seeds, and chopped green chilies in oil. Add crushed corn and grated ginger, and saute well. Add poha, chili powder, garam masala, chopped coriander, semolina, salt, refined flour, and water. Mix well again. Make small balls from the dough, flatten them, and add the above stuffing. Deep-fry in oil.

Pyaz ki kachori

Saute crushed coriander seeds and asafoetida in an oil-greased pan. Make stuffing by roasting together Kashmiri red chili powder, chaat masala, black salt, gram flour, and garam masala. Add green chilies, salt, potatoes, and chopped onions. Also add ajwain, maida, oil, and salt. Mix well. Make small balls from the dough, flatten them, and add this stuffing. Roll again, deep-fry, and serve hot.