Avoid these mistakes tourists make when visiting Peru

Be mindful of these social etiquette rules when in Peru

From the stunning natural beauty of the Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforest to the rich cultural heritage of the Inca Empire and Spanish colonial era, Peru has something for everyone. There are some mistakes that you should try to avoid when visiting Peru if you want to have a hassle-free experience. Beware of these social etiquette rules to avoid unintentionally offending their culture.

Don't worry if Peruvians get a bit close

In Peru, it is common for people to stand close to each other and make physical contact such as a light touch on the arm or shoulder while talking. This is often seen as a sign of friendliness and warmth, rather than a breach of personal space. As a tourist, you must understand that this behavior is not meant to be invasive or disrespectful.

Don't bring yellow flowers as gifts

In Latin American culture, yellow flowers are traditionally associated with death and mourning. So giving them as a gift can be seen as inappropriate. This belief stems from the fact that yellow flowers are commonly used in funeral arrangements. Instead of yellow flowers, go for colors that are more cheerful and positive, such as red, pink, or orange.

Don't beckon someone with a single finger and a fist

This gesture, known as the "come here" gesture or "hook 'em horns" gesture, is commonly used in other parts of the world to call someone over. However, in Peru, this gesture is associated with the practice of "chacchando," which is a way of calling animals such as llamas or alpacas by imitating their natural sounds. Using this gesture for humans can appear insulting.

Don't wear revealing clothing in public places

Peruvians tend to dress modestly, and wearing revealing clothing can be seen as disrespectful or inappropriate. Some 80% of the country's residents are practicing Catholics. In Peru, dress codes can vary depending on the occasion and location. In general, it is best to dress conservatively, avoiding shorts, tank tops, and flip-flops, especially when visiting churches, museums, or other cultural sites.

Don't eat or drink in public during religious ceremonies

Peru has a strong Catholic heritage, and religious ceremonies are an important part of the cultural and social fabric of the country. During these ceremonies, locals come together to celebrate and show devotion to their faith. Eating or drinking in public during these events can be perceived as a lack of respect for the religious traditions and customs of the local people.