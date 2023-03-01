Lifestyle

Follow these pre-Holi skincare tips before playing with colors

Mar 01, 2023

Prevention is better than cure, especially on Holi

Holi is just around the corner and our inner child is teeming with excitement to play with colors. However, as fun as it may sound, the colors we may buy from the market feature many toxic chemicals that can tarnish the quality of our skin. With that said, it is best to take care before the damage is done. Follow these skincare tips!

Don't forget to apply your sunscreen

Stepping out without applying your SPF is like inviting additional skin woes. Constant exposure to the sun, chemical-rich colors, and dirty water can mess up your skin's quality, leaving it itchy, dry, and tanned. That is when sunscreen can come to your rescue! Apply a good amount on your face, neck, shoulders, and arms to ensure that your skin stays safe while you celebrate.

Grease your body well with lots of natural oil

Not just to the hair, oil can do wonders to your skin as well. From helping you regain your natural texture to keeping you away from allergies, they work around many aspects when it comes to skin health. Apply some coconut or almond oil before celebrating Holi as it will create a thick, greasy barrier between the harmful colors and your skin.

Nourish and keep your lips safe with balms

Lips are among the most sensitive areas of your face that are highly susceptible to damage. They are even the starting point of many diseases as they are close to the mouth. By applying a natural lip balm, you not only keep your lips moisturized but also reduce the risk of the toxic colors settling on them, which you might accidentally swallow otherwise.

Use petroleum jelly to safeguard your ears

Ears are highly sensitive areas that are way too exposed to external toxins, which is why it is important to keep them safe when you celebrate Holi. The tip is to apply a generous amount of petroleum jelly around the ears. This can prevent the settling down of colors on them as well as from entering deeper into their more sensitive parts.

Cover your cuts and wounds

Before you go all colorful this Holi, make sure you have neatly covered your wounds, cuts, and bruises if any, with bandaids/bandages as they can develop more infections when in contact with chemicals. Following this is another similar tip which is to wear layered clothing or full-sleeve pieces so that you add a barrier between the harmful colors and your skin.