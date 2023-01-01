Lifestyle

5 promises you should make to yourself for 2023

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 01, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Make your 2023 better with these five things

Here's adding to your "new year, new me" feels. We have just entered the new year, and it is the perfect opportunity to start afresh. It is also during this time around that most of us plan to reinvent ourselves through year-long resolutions and goals. Here are five promises you should make to yourself for a better 2023.

Promise to speak lovingly to yourself

Sometimes we don't need the world to pinpoint the flaws in us because mostly, we do that to ourselves pretty much all the time. However, this time, promise to spend the brand new year speaking nothing but only good to yourself. Be your biggest fan, fall in love with yourself unapologetically, and strive to be the best version of yourself.

Promise to forget all past pains and start anew

Staying in the past and re-living those moments of pain and frustration does no good to anyone. Whatever 2022 brought you, learn from every ounce of it but do not carry them in 2023. Not even in flashbacks and snippets. Let the new year be a fresh journey of learnings, achievements, setbacks, experiences, experiments, exploration, and, more importantly, life.

Promise to practice self-care in any way you can

If you hadn't cared for yourself when it came to health and healing this year, shun that in 2023. Make a promise to yourself to practice self-care this time. Pick up a skincare routine, write a journal, make boundaries, learn to say "no," travel, keep yourself hydrated, exercise, meditate, soak in some sunlight, walk, and eat healthy. Say yes to happiness!

Promise to live in the moment

What's gone cannot return and what's coming ahead is unknown. However, what you really have in your hands is this very moment. Before you ring in the new year, condition your mind to stay in the present moment and live it to its fullest. Avoid being too futuristic or buried under the weight of your past. Don't rush, and allow things to unfold naturally.

Promise to learn something new

This year, don't be afraid to pursue something new that you have always dreamed of. Equip yourself with all the knowledge and upgrade your skill set by taking up a new hobby or passion. This could be about learning a new language or a new life skill like driving, cooking, swimming, etc. Let your passion offer you a greater purpose in living.