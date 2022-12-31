Lifestyle

Goodreads' 5 highly anticipated horror books of 2023

Goodreads' 5 highly anticipated horror books of 2023

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 31, 2022, 06:42 pm 2 min read

Must-reads for fans of horror thriller

Who doesn't love a good scary story, something to send a chill down your spine in the middle of a winter night? The frightening jump scares, spooky characters and psychological elements make reading horror fiction a highly thrilling experience. Take a look at the five most anticipated books in the horror genre acquired from Goodreads' exhaustive 2023 list.

'How to Sell a Haunted House' by Grady Hendrix

Author Grady Hendrix in his new one explores the way an individual's past and their family's past can haunt them like nothing else. The story is about a pair of estranged siblings who are left with no choice but to sell the family home when their parents die. How to Sell a Haunted House is expected to hit the stores on January 17.

'Don't Fear the Reaper' by Stephen Graham Jones

Don't Fear the Reaper is the sequel to author Stephen Graham Jones' 2021 horror thriller My Heart Is a Chainsaw. Indigenous serial killer Dark Mill South, seeking revenge for a Dakota massacre in 1862, escapes from prison just as young Jade Daniels returns to town herself. This is when things take a dark turn. Find out what happens when it releases on February 7.

'Our Share of Night' by Mariana Enríquez

Our Share of Night is set in the brutal decades of Argentina's military dictatorship and its aftermath. It's a haunting and thrilling story of broken families, cursed inheritances, and the sacrifices a father will make to help his son escape his destiny. Argentine novelist Mariana Enriquez's addictively dark, insidious story of demonic communion is expected to release on February 7.

'Lone Women' by Victor LaValle

Author Victor LaValle's Lone Women is a gripping story of a woman desperate to bury her past or redeem it. The story is set in early 20th-century America, where a single woman tries to make her way as a homesteader despite the hindrance of something very terrible that travels in a steamer trunk with her. The book is expected to release on March 21.

'Silver Nitrate' by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Set in early 1990s Mexico, author Silvia Moreno-Garcia's latest one tells the story of a curse that haunts a legendary lost film and awakens one woman's hidden powers. Garcia melds together threads of Mexican horror movies and Nazi occultism in her upcoming Silver Nitrate. This dark thriller is expected to release on July 18. Check out more such book recommendations.