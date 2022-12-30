Lifestyle

5 surprising health benefits of bubble baths

Written by Sneha Das Dec 30, 2022, 04:53 pm 2 min read

A bubble bath will help you relax and rejuvenate after a tiring day

When you come back home after a long and tiring day, the only thing you want is to take a relaxing soak in the tub and unwind while letting yourself feel pampered. Bubble baths are a great way to rejuvenate and relax as it detoxifies your body and offers a sense of comfort. Here are five health benefits of bubble baths.

Relaxes your mind and body

Bubble baths will not only help you relax but also reduce the levels of stress and anxiety in your body. It will calm your nervous system as you submerge in the soothing warm water. Bubble baths will help stimulate a mood stabilizer hormone called serotonin and improve your mood. It will also reduce inflammation in the body and relax your muscles after a workout.

Improves blood circulation

Warm water bubble baths help increase blood circulation in the body and ensure smooth and easy flow of blood. This, in turn, helps reduce your blood pressure and prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack. A warm bubble bath also makes your heart beat faster and oxygenates the blood which allows you to breathe deeply and slowly.

Boosts your immune system

Apart from promoting relaxation, soaking yourself in a warm bubble bath help strengthen your immune system and can shield you against harmful infections like sore throat, cough and cold, and fever. It keeps you warm and is an excellent remedy for cold symptoms. A warm bubble bath also clears out your nasal passages and makes it easier for you to breathe.

Promotes good sleep

If you are suffering from insomnia and struggle to fall asleep every night, a nice warm bubble bath can come to your rescue and help you sleep better. A soothing bubble bath will first warm up your body and then when you come out of the bath, your body will cool down naturally, giving you better quality sleep.

Nourishes your skin

Taking a soothing bubble bath every day will help hydrate and nourish your body and skin and make it more flawless, smooth, and radiant. It will also help prevent conditions like eczema, keratosis pilaris, rough dry patches, or allergies. It helps remove dead skin and impurities and opens up your pores, allowing effective cleansing. You can also add some olive oil to the water.